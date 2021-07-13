ModernGhana logo
Cantonments police intercept firearm and ammunition hidden in food for cell inmate

A Police officer on duty has foiled an attempt to smuggle a firearm and ammunition into the Cantonments police cells by a lady believed to be about 23 years.

A statement from the Greater Accra Police PRO Efia Tenge noted that on Sunday, 11 July 2021, at about 4: 45 pm, a young lady with a Nigerian accent, went to the charge office with two packs of Papaye-labeled fast food for an inmate on remand for robbery.

She added that when the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer, a locally manufactured pistol with one AA cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs containing the food.

The lady, according to the police, however, managed to flee the scene.

The statement indicated that "Strenuous efforts are underway to trace and arrest her."

