Samira rejects, pledges to refund allowances paid her since 2017

The Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia has also rejected the new emoluments approved by Parliament.

She has promised to refund all the monies paid her since 2017.

“The Second Lady, H.E. Samira Bawumia in consultation with H.E. The Vice President, will refund all allowances paid to her since 2017 and will not accept any monies allocated to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu led committee, as approved by Parliament on 6th January 2021,” a statement signed by Kwame Twum, Senior Aide to the Second Lady announced.

This comes a day after the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo rejected hers.

The First Lady has also promised to refund the GHS899,097.84 she received over the period.