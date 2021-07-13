Afram Plains North MP supports brilliant but needy student with laptop

Member of Parliament of Afram Plains North constituency, an Island community in the Eastern Region presented a laptop to a needy student currently pursuing a Bachelors degree at the University of Ghana.

The needy but brilliant Michael Awingura is hitherto could not effectively participate well in the course work and online studies due to the lack of a laptop.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions has caused many schools to adopt online lectures as the new normal.

The timely intervention by Ms Betty Krosbi Mensah will facilitate learning for Michael Awingura, an indigene of Donkorkrom who had his secondary education at the Donkorkrom Agriculture Secondary School.

The highly elated Micahel, a level 100 student studying Bachelor in Business Administration at the University of Ghana, Legon expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

The compassionate Afram Plains North lawmaker has been involved in championing lots of humanitarian activities to help improve the living standards of her constituents.

In April this year, Ms Betty Krosbi Mensah distributed free tools including sewing machines and hair dryers and enrolled several young girls into apprenticeship programmes to make them self reliant.

The MP also distributed subsidised refrigerators on hire-purchase basis to women involved in fish trade to enhance their businesses in the Afram Plains North area.

She paid for the medical bills for the surgery of little Callen Apema who was suffering from a hole-in-heart disease at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Ms Betty Krosbi Mensah who is considered by her constituents as a loving and caring mother for all especially children is breaking new barriers and building a future for her people.

The MP who is mourning lost her lovely mother Mrs Grace Krosbi Mensah recently and is preparing for the burial final funeral rites at Donkokrom from July 30 - August 1, 2021.