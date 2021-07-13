Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council fosters peace through inter-faith competitions

The Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (TACYC) under the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI) organized an inter-faith competition to foster peace between different faiths and the country at large.

Among other things, the CRS/SPI seeks to work with various religious bodies, faith groups, and cultures to prevent and stop the spread of extreme violence sweeping across the Sahel Region.

The competition which forms part of series of activities under the initiative brought together, 74 Bench, Timtooni Youth, Wunzoya, Ti nye yam, and Sagnarigu Youth Parliament to play soccer and volleyball, ludo, Oware (Local Ghanaian game) etc.

The TACYC Vice Chairman, Atuimah Azechum Valerius glorified the relative peace in Ghana and stressed the need for peace initiatives for sustenance and to prevent the escalation of any tension.

Based on this, he said the games offer opportunities to strengthen relationships among various faiths and practices geared towards promoting peace.

According to him, the games have little to do with who emerges first but rather the ability to showcase togetherness between diverse faiths and to collectively work towards ensuring peace.

“Games are essential in fostering cooperation and respect among people of different faiths, the more we come together to interact with each other, the likelihood of establishing common grounds for our collective good,” he said.

He urged the public to respect all faiths and societal differences for peace to prevail as well as create a pathway for sustainable development in the country.