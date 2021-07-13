CJ files complaint at CID for investigations into $5m bribery allegation

The Chief Justice of Ghana, His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah has directed that a formal complaint is made to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over the $5 million bribery allegation leveled against him.

The name of the Chief Justice has been dragged into the mud after an allegation by a lawyer, Mr. Kwasi Afrifa, to the effect that Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV had told him (Kwasi Afrifa) that the CJ demanded a bribe of $5 million to help him (Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV) win a case in court.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral on social and traditional media, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah says he has never demanded or received any bribe from one Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV.

The CJ denies knowing or ever having an interaction with the Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV and stresses that he only knows of him from his case against the Ghana Telecommunications Company.

Saddened by the whole bribery allegations, Justice Anin Yeboah is now handing the matter over to the CID for criminal investigations.

“To ensure that this matter is fully investigated, His Lordship has directed that a formal complaint be made to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for investigations and any necessary action,” a release from the Office of the Judiciary Service has said.

The release signed by Judiciary Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo adds that the CJ has further directed that a Petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of this specific matter.

Read full statement below: