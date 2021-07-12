ModernGhana logo
56-year-old hearing impaired cleaner dies after fatal Tema Tollbooth accident

The cleaner who was severely injured in an accident caused by a tipper truck on the Accra-Tema bound section of the Motorway has died.

Isaac Koomson, a 56-year-old man who has a hearing and speech impairment, was left with severe injuries to his legs and hand after the truck rammed into one of the booths on the Accra-bound side of the highway on Monday morning [July 12, 2021].

He has been confirmed dead at the Tema General Hospital shortly after admission, according to Citi News sources.

Mr. Koomson was trapped in the debris. It took the bystanders’ intervention to pull him out.

He was left lying on the ground helplessly, with many onlookers at the scene, before he was taken to the Tema General Hospital.

