A young Ghanaian woman in her mid 30s fought some staff members of Kotoka International Airport for allowing some passengers to escape covid-19 testing.

The woman who was part of a group of passengers who arrived at Kotoka yesterday with British Airways claims she has been monitoring the staff and she noticed they were allowing some to escape the covid testing procedure.

She allegeds that officials at KIA collected bribes from passengers.

