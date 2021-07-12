ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.07.2021 Social News

Tema motorway attended killed as tipper truck crashed into tollbooth

Tema motorway attended killed as tipper truck crashed into tollbooth
Listen to article

A tollbooth attendant at the Tema motorway has been killed.

This was after a tipper truck driver rammed the booth early this morning, Monday, 12 July 2021.

The body of the dead attendant could be seen in a video that captured the aftermath of the crash.

Also, a visually- and hearing-impaired attendant also got injured in the accident.

Eyewitnesses narrated that either the driver failed his brakes or was inexperienced.

Mr Jeffery Koomson, a son of the injured attendant, said after receiving information about the accident, he rushed to the hospital only to meet his dad with both legs crushed.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra Academy student allegedly confessed causing fire outbreaks in the school
12.07.2021 | Social News
SDG Voluntary Local reviews can help communities embed inclusivity in their COVID19 recovery
12.07.2021 | Social News
Ashanti Regional Minister eulogises outgoing COP Kwasi Mensah Duku as committed and humble police commander
12.07.2021 | Social News
Government must increase our allowances — NASPA President
12.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura committee resumes sitting today
12.07.2021 | Social News
Upper East: Three suspects arrested over robberies in Nabdam and Zebilla Districts
12.07.2021 | Social News
Presidential spouses can't be paid, they've no defined roles – TUC
12.07.2021 | Social News
Time to be patriotic, say no to Presidential Spouses salaries now — NDC's Semabia
12.07.2021 | Social News
Rape suspect escapes from hospital in Dzodze
12.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line