Tema motorway attended killed as tipper truck crashed into tollbooth

A tollbooth attendant at the Tema motorway has been killed.

This was after a tipper truck driver rammed the booth early this morning, Monday, 12 July 2021.

The body of the dead attendant could be seen in a video that captured the aftermath of the crash.

Also, a visually- and hearing-impaired attendant also got injured in the accident.

Eyewitnesses narrated that either the driver failed his brakes or was inexperienced.

Mr Jeffery Koomson, a son of the injured attendant, said after receiving information about the accident, he rushed to the hospital only to meet his dad with both legs crushed.