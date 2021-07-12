ModernGhana logo
12.07.2021 Social News

Bono East: Trotro drive shot dead by robbers at Pru East

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A trotro driver has been shot dead by robbers in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday at Labun Quarters with the robbers fleeing the scene with an unspecified amount of money after the attack.

The latest robbery attack is just one of at least four similar incidents in the Constituency. As a result, local reports indicate that there is tension as residents fear for their lives.

According to Dr. Kwabena Donkor who is a Member of Parliament for Pru East Constituency, it appears the situation is out of control.

Worried for his people, he notes that several appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Minister of Interior are yet to yield results.

In the midst of the robberies attacks said to have become too many, residents are now pushing for the establishment of a military camp in the Constituency.

Many who allege these robbers to be of Fulani extraction have also threatened to take matters into their own hands and fight back to protect themselves and their families.

