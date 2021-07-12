GSS unable to meet 2021 Census deadline; schedules week-long mop-up exercise

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said that it has extended the deadline for the 2021 Population and Housing Census deadline to Sunday, July 18 after failing to meet the initial deadline.

The exercise that commenced on the night of Sunday, June 27, was expected to be concluded on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

However, after the inability of Census officials to gather the data of all districts in the stipulated timeline, the GSS has announced that it has scheduled a mop-up exercise.

“Currently, the completion rates in some districts based on the data received by the 12th day indicate that the enumeration will have to continue,” a statement from the NSS dated July 11 reads.

It continues, “These include Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga East, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shai Osudoku, and Tema West.”

According to the GSS, data has been received on 80% of the expected households as of the 12th day of the enumeration with 12 out of the 16 regions above 80% ranging from 97% in the North East to 55% in the Greater Accra Region.

The mop-up exercise which is starting on Monday, July 12, is expected to end on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Find below the statement from GSS on the extension of the 2021 Census deadline: