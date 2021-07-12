Government must increase our allowances — NASPA President

The Ashanti Regional National Service personnel Association (NASPA) President Mr Aephaniel Owusu- Agyeman has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to increase their national service allowances.

He said their current allowance is not conterminous with the high expenses that have been triggered by the occasional rise in prices of goods and services.

"Over the years there has been an increment in fuel prices and whenever the price of fuel goes up it affects every aspect of life," he stated.

The NASPA President lamented that national service personnel are really suffering.

Mr Owusu-Agyeman noted that doing national service entails a lot "which is where our life begins and we are begging the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo to show more concern about our welfare."

He said this at the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) delegates conference held in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Substantive Director of NASPA Mr Opoku Mensah Alex also added that he has been able to provide infrastructure to the Ejura government hospital which includes wall fence and mechanize borehole.

He advises people to beware of fraudulent people who go about claiming to provide special posting.

"There's nothing like special posting in national service office. When you hear such posting circulating on social media you quickly must report to the national service office for further inquiries.

"Again, If you hear any service personnel complains about the delayance of his/her allowance and it's never true. Some of the national service personnel are the real causes of their delay in allowance issue."

Mr Alex Opoku has urged national service personnel to continue to serve the nation in their respective capacities for the betterment of society.

"As educated people let us understand specifically and educate ourselves as role models in society. Don't always be present but rather focus oriented and do the needful thing," he emphasised.