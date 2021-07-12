ModernGhana logo
12.07.2021 Social News

Ejura committee resumes sitting today

The three-member ministerial committee investigating the Ejura disturbances will resume sitting today, Monday, July 12 at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The committee is probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting of protestors in Ejura that led to the death of two with four others injured.

This will be the fifth day of sitting since the committee began its probe on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

So far, 11 witnesses have given their testimonies to the committee.

They include the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, and the Ejura Municipal Police Commander, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, Lieutenant Colonel Kweku Ware Peprah of the military, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Mohammed Salisu Bamba, Citi News' Edward Oppong Marfo, and Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor among others.

Meanwhile, the family of Murtala Mohammed, one of the deceased, have assured of their willingness to appear before the committee to testify today, Monday, July 12, 2021.

This was after they initially threatened to boycott the sittings because they were not invited.

---citinewsroom

