Purity, holiness, sanctification guarantees a place in His second coming — Duncan Williams

Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said the only guarantee of the believer to exhibit purity, holiness and sanctification is the hope of Christ second coming.

The Presiding Archbishop and the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministries (ACIM) said, the belief in the second coming of Jesus Christ and its concomitant judgment of humanity is the reason why believers must live a life of purity and sanctification.

The coming within the Christian faith is normally referred to as the second coming of Christ Jesus, the son of God.

"If we lose hope of the coming of the Lord, we're to be pitied among all men. We'll fall for anything and we'll live and act and behave like we're not saved".

He further affirmed that "The thing that preserves our purity sanctification and holiness is the hope of His coming" which is the fulcrum of the Christian faith.

He was speaking to his congregation at his church on the message titled "Hope and Faith" monitored on his personal Facebook page.

The Archbishop defined hope as "The constant expectation that, good is coming from the Lord".

He added that, this kind of expectation must be based on God's promise because it is that promise that energises the believers' faith.

Duncan-Williams in affirming his point made reference to the Bible that, "Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen". But, was quick to clarify that, the reason why faith is the substance is that "Faith is the product of the word of God and hope must be the product of promise".

In referencing the Bible again, he quoted from Jeremiah 28:11 which states, "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future".

In explaining the above, he said this is what produces true faith in God and that, even if the present circumstances of Christians are not good, one can hope for a brighter future. "That hope is based on God. That your tomorrow would be better than your today. That weeping endures for a night but joy comes in the morning," he stated.

He added," You must believe your latter would be greater than your past."

The ACI founder stressed that "Faith dwells in the heart but hope is of the mind. Faith speaks to your present circumstances, but hope speaks to the future".

According to him, it is said that, "where there is life, there hope" but according to him, "where there is hope, there is life." He warns his church members that, "the trick of the adversary is to let you believe that, there is no hope for you."

Archbishop indicated that "once you believe there is no hope, then it means you have no future to live for."

Duncan-Williams concluded the sermon with a call on his congregants to be wary of the things they put their trust in. He added that every material thing including money "is sinking sand because all those things have expiry dates. The belief in the Lord is what guarantees the future."