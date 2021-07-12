Time to be patriotic, say no to Presidential Spouses salaries now — NDC's Semabia

Listen to article

A member of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Michael Semabia has called on Ghanaians to come together irrespective of one's political affiliation and rise against the payment of salaries to Presidential Spouses equivalent to cabinet ministers.

He said Ghanaians must not cloud their judgement with politics on national issues that have the tendencies to injure the future of this country.

Sharing his opinion on the Presidential Spouse Emolument which has created a lot of hue and cry in the length and breadth of the country, Mr. Semabia queried what informed the ‘backward and state looting ideas’ from the current government.

According to him, Government claims the post Covid-era has been very challenging to the extent that it has refused to give workers their qualified and much-needed pay rise.

He added that several children are still studying under trees at the peril of their lives, several hospitals lack beds and appropriate healthcare equipment leading to loss of precious lives, and pregnant women giving birth on bare floors.

“Is this the right time for any well-meaning leader to be demanding salary for their wives, when we all know they are already feeding fat on state resources.

"...We take care of everything you both need to make life comfortable while you are alive, and you have paid us back by increasing taxes for us, why should you still demand we pay your wives? he asked angrily.

Mr. Semabia who is a leading member of the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency branch of Ghana’s largest opposition party, NDC also pointed to the rising youth unemployment, several abandoned road projects due to a supposed lack of funds, the numerous challenges facing the Free SHS education and many more as reasons the parliament should refuse the allowance for Presidential Spouses.

“The numerous people who are working their strengths out to make Ghana a good country for you to preside on also need good salaries, don’t ignore them and fight for your well-fed wives,” he advised.