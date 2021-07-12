Rape suspect escapes from hospital in Dzodze

Listen to article

A suspect who was arrested for alleged rape has escaped from custody while receiving treatment at the St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The suspect who escaped last Saturday morning, July 10, 2021 has been identified by sources in the hospital as 26 years old Mawuli Adzitso. He was receiving treatment under Police guard.

Daily Guide understands that until his escape, Mawuli was on remand at the Dzodze Central Police station over rape charges, until Monday, July 5, 2021 when he complained of chest pains.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but escaped on Saturday morning, when his police guard permitted him (Mawuli) to use the washroom.

A police wireless message sighted by Daily Guide says the hospital alerted the police at about 3:30pm, several hours after the escape.

Apparently, the police guard, one G/Constable Stephen Kobi who was assigned to the suspect at the hospital had not reported the incident to the station as yet.

He was subsequently contacted and he confirmed that the prisoner escaped at about 9:00am last Saturday.

The constable explained that the suspect requested to attend nature’s call. To this end, he removed the handcuffs from the hands of the prisoner for that purpose.

After waiting for some minutes, he could not locate the suspect, who had escaped.

“As a rule, the constable has been given ten days to search and recapture the prisoner,” the message pointed out.

