Salaries for Presidential Spouses: Pay us salaries too or else... — Assemblymembers threaten demo

Hon Daniel Kwaku Mensah, Assemblyman for Manso Moseaso electoral area

A group of Assembly Members in the Ashanti Region are demanding government pay them monthly salaries for the public services they offer in their electoral areas.

They have threatened to hit the streets if government fails to initiate processes to put them on salary.

The Assembly Members linked their actions to the payment of salaries to presidential spouses.

According to them, governments over the years refused to recognise the impact of assembly members and their contributions to the development of the country.

They claim they dedicate their time and resources to serve the communities within the various electoral areas in the constituency just as MPs do in their constituencies.

Their argument is that they are the first point of call when there are challenges and issues within the communities they live in which gives them a better understanding of the plights of the people at hand than the MPs who spend most part of their time in Parliament.

In a press release signed by some aggrieved Assembly members in the region led by Hon Daniel Kwaku Mensah (DKM), Assemblyman for Manso Moseaso and Hon Emmanuel Nyanteng, Assemblyman for Aburaso electoral area.

"We have devoted to serving our various electoral areas holistically for the forward March of mother Ghana. Yet, our efforts have never attracted the requisite leaders of this country," they stated.

They lamented that Nana Addo promised to resource the work of Assembly members during the 2020 general elections campaign but failed.

According to him, they need more than just motorbikes which have crashed most of their colleagues to death.

"We will vote big no against any president Akufo Addo nominees to occupy MMDCES position if the authorities fail to address our concerns."