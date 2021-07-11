ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.07.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo begins two-day working visit to Savannah Region today

Akufo-Addo begins two-day working visit to Savannah Region today
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo will be paying a two-day working visit to the Savannah region from today, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The president will begin his visit in the Savannah regional capital, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah at the Jakpa Palace.

He will also have a radio interview on PAD FM, community radio in Damongo, inspect the ongoing Regional Coordinating Council office complex before proceeding to Buipe where he will commission the completed accident and emergency centre.

The president on Monday will be in Kpembi and Salaga where he will inspect the Salaga water and town roads projects.

While in Salaga, President Akufo-Addo will commission an astroturf before inspecting the ongoing Bunjai-Fufso road project.

The president is expected to depart the region later on Tuesday evening to Tamale.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘Debate over $28M car loan for MPs unnecessary’ – Former MP
11.07.2021 | Headlines
‘It cannot be true that Ejura protesters had guns on them’ – says Kweku Baako
11.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura protesters were not armed with guns – says Kweku Baako
11.07.2021 | Headlines
Ablakwa rally MPs to reject V8 loan
10.07.2021 | Headlines
Government must stop giving MPs car loans – Ablakwa
10.07.2021 | Headlines
Ministerial Committee probing Ejura disturbances ‘lost in the woods’ – Kofi Bentil
10.07.2021 | Headlines
You were spot on for snubbing committee probing Ejura disturbances — George Loh lauds Kaaka’s family
10.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura violence: We may have to exhume bodies of slain protesters – says Kweku Baako
10.07.2021 | Headlines
Pokuase Interchange: It's important to congratulate government that initiated it but governance is a continuous process – Osafo Maafo
10.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line