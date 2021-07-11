Akufo-Addo begins two-day working visit to Savannah Region today

President Akufo-Addo will be paying a two-day working visit to the Savannah region from today, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The president will begin his visit in the Savannah regional capital, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah at the Jakpa Palace.

He will also have a radio interview on PAD FM, community radio in Damongo, inspect the ongoing Regional Coordinating Council office complex before proceeding to Buipe where he will commission the completed accident and emergency centre.

The president on Monday will be in Kpembi and Salaga where he will inspect the Salaga water and town roads projects.

While in Salaga, President Akufo-Addo will commission an astroturf before inspecting the ongoing Bunjai-Fufso road project.

The president is expected to depart the region later on Tuesday evening to Tamale.

—