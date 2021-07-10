ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.07.2021 General News

Yerima of Gobir calls on Chief Imam

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Yerima of Gobir calls on Chief Imam
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Yerima Of Gobir, a Local Government Area, Sokoto State in Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Gobir and the former Deputy Organiser of the USA branch of the New Patriotic Party Alhaji Ali Suraj have called on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit was to fraternize with the National Chief Imam and to seek his prayers for Nigeria and President Mahammudu Buhari over the current situation confronting the country.

The Chief Imam offered a special prayer calling for Allah's mercy on Nigeria.

According to Chief Imam, there are many issues affecting Nigeria hence his request to Allah is to bring peace and stability to the country.

"Ghana and Nigeria are brothers and what happens to Nigeria affects us hence the need to pray for peace and harmony for both Nigeria and Ghana," he noted.

The Chief Imam also prayed for Alhaji Ali Suraj and his family and the newborn baby which was the reason for the visit of Yerima's to Ghana and to the Chief Imam for prayers.

On his part, the Yerima of Gobir, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Gobir who is also the advisor to President Mahammudu Buhari expressed his profound gratitude to the National Chief Imam for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage and prayed for long life, strength and prosperity for the Chief Imam.

According to him, he believes that anything that the National Chief Imam prays on yields positive results and therefore believes that the prayers from the Chief Imam will manifest and have a positive impact on the crisis Nigeria is currently facing.

The spokesperson for Hon. Ali Suraj, Suleiman Alhasan hinted that there will be a durbar of Chiefs in Kumasi to welcome the Yerima of Gobir.

The short ceremony will form part of the Yerima's visit to familiarize with the Zongo Chiefs and opinion leaders within the country.

710202183917-typbsferql-img 20210708 163100 5

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Liberia: Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ honors Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore II
10.07.2021 | General News
Presidential spouse salaries: Attempt to further stress economy won’t be reasonable – Mahama
09.07.2021 | General News
APSONIC Company Donates Motorbikes to Police Service
10.07.2021 | General News
Ghanaian Journalist Receives International Award as Peace Ambassador
09.07.2021 | General News
Savannah House of Chiefs makes U-turn on 30-day window for moving already-cut timber logs
09.07.2021 | General News
Presidential spouses salary: Your husbands ‘paid well enough to cater for you’ – Gyampo
08.07.2021 | General News
Ghana to host 2021 Africa Youth Conneckt Summit
08.07.2021 | General News
Africa's COVID-19 surge tops second wave peak as vaccine deliveries pick up
08.07.2021 | General News
Ghanaian media charged to work towards sustaining peace to promote mutual prosperity
08.07.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line