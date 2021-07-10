ModernGhana logo
Carry out transparent probe into procurement of Sputnik V vaccines – GII to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has urged the government of Ghana to carry out a transparent investigation into the controversial procurement of Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccines from a middleman.

This is contained in a press release issued for the occasion of Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day.

According to GII, all alleged corruption cases under the current government must be urgently probed in order to ease the minds of the citizenry.

“The allegations of corruption in the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine (Sputnik V) from Russia is unresolved and government’s silence on the mater is deafening.

“Another, issue of grave concern is the secrecy surrounding the Government of Ghana’s contract with Frontiers HealthCare Services to carry out COVID-19 testing of passengers at the Kotoka international Airport.

“It is the hope of GII that government will carry out a transparent investigation into these cases and where it has already been done, proactively disclose the report to put the minds of Ghanaians to rest,” parts of the press release from GII signed by Executive Director Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo has said.

The 2021 edition of the Africa Anti-Corruption Day will be marked on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The theme for this year is “Regional Economic Communities: Critical Actors in the Implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption”.

Find below the full press release from GII to mark the occasion:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

