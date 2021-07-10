You were spot on for snubbing committee probing Ejura disturbances — George Loh lauds Kaaka’s family

A former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh does not think the Committee probing the Ejura disturbances is doing a good.

According to him, the committee members have so far wasted time on issues that are irrelevant to their assignment.

Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme, The Big Issue, Mr. Loh said “I believe that Kaaka’s family were spot on when they decided not to appear before the committee. The question is very basic, why was the committee set up? It was set up to find out what events led to the shooting of those people. As for Kaaka, he is dead, investigations are ongoing, what then do they want from them?”

“Besides the matter is in court. Won’t they be prejudicing the matter and investigations? Yes, we agree that things escalated after he died. But what business does his family have with the inquiry into the incident at Ejura”.

Mr. Loh also thinks some of the questions posed to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor were unnecessary.

“If he said that Kaaka was part of the #Fixthecountry protesters, how does it feed into the investigations? The committee is supposed to be a fact-finding one. Their job is to find out the facts as to what led to the loss of lives, nothing more.”

“I think that the committee has to stay in its lane if it wants to do a good job,” he advised.

