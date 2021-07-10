Ejura violence: We may have to exhume bodies of slain protesters – says Kweku Baako

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, says it is imperative that the source of the bullets that killed two persons is established.

“It's a critical requirement that the bullet that killed them must be available because then we'll be able to tell which gun shot that bullet,” Mr. Baako said on Joy News’ Newsfile in Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Though gunfire from soldiers are believed to have killed two men protesting after the death of a social activist, the Commander of the 4BN of the Ghana Armed Forces has however suggested that some protesters armed with guns may have wounded the protesters.

But Mr. Baako expressed his doubts about the suggestion from the military.

“If it were true, they would have done that crime scene management and in the process would have located shells that would be part and parcel of their defence. They don’t have it. They didn’t send it because it doesn’t exist.”

He further said the state may have to consider exhuming the body of the deceased protesters so as to unravel the truth.

“If we are not going to get the bullets that killed them because of a certain emergency situation, so we've buried the bullets together with the human bodies, my goodness, what are we doing? This is an exercise in futility then.”

But ultimately, Mr. Baako stressed that he did not believe that the protesters opened fire on the military.

“It cannot be true. Look, we've seen different types of videos. They were armed, maybe machetes, knives, sticks, but nobody can convince me that they were armed with weapons firing at the military and the police. So I cannot be convinced,” he said.

---Citinewsroom