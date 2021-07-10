Afenyo Markin builds, commissions new police at New Winneba; plans to build more

Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin has handed over a newly built police station at New Winneba to the Ghana Police Service.

He said the facilities is part of his desire to fight crime and improve the security situation in the constituency.

The lawmaker noted that there are plans to build one more police station at Wonsom and Roman school area.

He also promised to build two more police stations to help the Winneba Police Command attain a Divisional status.

“My dream is to see Winneba develop and so when I had the opportunity I took advantage of it by building libraries, a police station, modern public toilets among others to address the basic needs of the people. We have plans of building one more police station at Wonsom and Roman school area,” he said.

The Effutu MP added that the police need the express support of the public to succeed in the fight against crime in the constituency.

“The work of the police is such that they rely on the support of the public to succeed in the fight against crime. I also want to urge our chiefs to try as much as possible to stop the land guard activities, which are gradually rearing their heads in Winneba. They must ensure that they have proper documentation to their lands to prevent languardism,” Afenyo Markin added.

The MP also supported the New Winneba police station with a new vehicle to aid the movement of the officers who will operate there.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh who officially opened the facility urged his officers who have been tasked to man the facility to keep it clean at all times.

“I want to urge the police to make it a point to keep the facility clean at all times. They must treat it as if it were their own property,” IGP James Oppong Boanuh said.

He again charged his men to show civility in the discharge of their duties, while urging members of the community to respect the police and partner to fight crime in the area.

“To the police, they must show civility and respect to members of the public in the discharge of their duties, since crime is a collective responsibility. In the same way I also want to urge community members to show respect to the police to help in the fight against crime,” James Oppong Boanuh said.