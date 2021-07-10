Parliamentary committee asked to address killings of MoMo agents

Listen to article

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has directed the Defence and Interior Committee of the House to look into the security concerns of mobile money agents in the country and propose solutions to address it.

The directive follows a statement from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, on the rising spate of robbery attacks on mobile money merchants.

The MP acknowledged that the statement was inspired by a Citi TV report on the ordeal of these vendors and underscored the urgent need for some form of protection for them.

“I would like to, first of all, give credit to Citi TV/Citi FM for drawing our attention to the challenges mobile money vendors face across the country. Undoubtedly, the business has made life easier for both senders and receivers. Today, from anywhere, one can send and receive money instantly.”

“Behind this exciting news of growth in the mobile money business, armed robbers have made vendors a constant target of criminal attacks. Hardly does a month go by without a report of an attack on a mobile money vendor,” he bemoaned.

“Government has to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”

Mobile money operators have on several occasions been victims of robbery attacks , with some being killed, while others are injured.

Recently, there were separate robbery attacks on two mobile money vendors in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region.

Operating 'Mobile Money' now one of the riskiest businesses in Ghana – Agents Association

The spokesperson for the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Charles Kwasi Addo, has bemoaned the incessant robbery attacks on mobile money agents , saying the business is currently one of the riskiest to run in the country.

Speaking on Citi TV's Point of View on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Mr. Addo said security had become a major challenge that many mobile money operators are battling with.

“Mobile money is one of the riskiest businesses in the country. Security has become one of the major challenges that we are struggling with. There is direct burglary and that is the order of the day now,” he said.

