We don’t support illegal presidential spouse salaries – PNC National Chairman, secretary issue counter statements

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has rubbished reports that it has offered its backing to the payment of salaries to the spouses of the President and the Vice President.

Earlier today, an alleged statement signed by the PNC’s General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, said: “We believe in gender equality and any policy that is created to upgrade the economic status of women and to give them fairness is welcome”.

But an official statement from the party on its letterhead and signed by National Chairman, Hon. Moses Dani Baah has stressed that the PNC does not support the spousal salary recommendation by the Ntiamoah Emoluments Committee.

“The PNC has noted with disdain and disgust a media publication purporting to be the position of the Party on the raging issue on the decision by the Presidential Committee Emoluments to recommend for payment of salaries to the spouses of the President and the Vice president,” parts of the PNC statements read.

It continues, “Like majority of Ghanaians, the Party does not associate with such a recommendation and hereby disassociate itself from the statement in the media space purporting our support for such a weird and incomprehensible recommendation.”

According to the PNC, the decision to pay presidential salaries at the moment is illegal and it will not hesitate to join the good people of Ghana in fighting for the recommendation to be dropped through all lawful and legitimate means.

Find below the full press release from the opposition party: