Banking sector remains liquid, profitable and well capitalised — 1st Deputy Governor

First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Maxwell Opoku-Afari

The First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Maxwell Opoku-Afari has expressed confidence in country's banking sector.

He said the financial soundness indicators are strong and banking sector stability index monitored remains positive.

The BoG embarked on a banking sector clean up, recapitalization, and other regulatory reforms from mid-2017 to end-December 2018 in line with its mandate to promote the safety, soundness, and stability of the financial system to support economic growth.

A regulatory crackdown on poor business practices and weak capital positions in Ghana’s banking sector resulted in a series of market exits since August 2017. The outcome is a smaller but more sustainable banking industry, though this has come at a price.

The exercise ended up collapsing about 9 different banks, 23 different Savings and Loans companies, 386 different Microfinance companies, and 53 fund management institutions in the country.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) under the theme, "Understanding the Monetary Policies in a Post Pandemic Era", the First Deputy Governor stated, "The banking sector remains liquid, profitable, and well capitalised. The Financial Soundness Indicators are strong and Banking Sector Stability Index monitored by the Bank remains in high positive territories indicating the resilience of the sector."

He added that a recent BOG survey on the impact of the pandemic on Banks showed that while the pandemic has increased the industry’s cost of operations, banks have not passed on the associated costs to consumers through higher interest margins.

Mr Opoku-Afari indicated that the industry’s measure of solvency, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under the Basel II/III framework remained well above the regulatory 13 percent prudential limit.

He noted that asset quality similarly improved as reflected in declines in the non-performing loans ratio on the back of recoveries, write-offs, and increased credit growth.

He intimated that the synchronized monetary, fiscal, and prudential policies were implemented to deal with the adverse effects of the pandemic and to the financial markets more liquid.

The President of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) Suleiman Mustapha said monetary policy over the next couple of years will have to underpin the effort to bring Ghana’s economy back to its inherent capacity after falling well below optimum levels, due to the slump in economic activity posed by the pandemic.

He added that but the economic boost required for this has to be implemented in such a way as to ensure it does not stoke the fires of inflation, the key consideration for the Bank of Ghana as an inflation targeting central bank.

Mr Mustapha noted that monetary policy prudence will be even more important than ever before over the next couple of years in order to establish the right foundation on which Ghana’s economy can complete its rebound from COVID 19 and rise to higher levels than prior to the viral outbreak.

According to him, as economic and financial journalists "we have a pivotal role to play in making this happen."

He expressed the concern that journalists need to be properly trained and equipped with the right set of knowledge to educate the public hence, the workshop.

"The more we know about the monetary policy the better equipped we are to evaluate what the central bank is doing in this regard, in a technically accurate manner – including our ability to point out policy shortcomings.

"This is why we are here today. To become better equipped to understand, critically assess and report monetary policy as the BoG strives to use it to support Ghana’s economic rebound from the dire impacts of COVID 19.

"Let us use this opportunity as best as possible to better ourselves professionally and consequently do a better job for ourselves, our employers and the national economy," he emphasised.