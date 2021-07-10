APSONIC Company Donates Motorbikes to Police Service

Listen to article

The General Manager of Apsonic Company Ghana, Alhaji Adam Rashid has expressed confidence in the Ghana Police Service towards the maintenance of peace in communities in Ghana.

He made this statement during a short donation of motorbikes at a ceremony held at the forecourt of the Northern Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale on Monday, July 5, 2021.

According to the General Manager, Northern Region has been a tough place when it comes to crime and violence, but the police has been up to the task so far.

“We have confidence in Ghana Police and we believe by donating these motorbikes, it will go a long way to help the Ghana Police reduce the crime rate within Tamale and beyond drastically’’, he stated.

He indicated that the donation which is not the first of its kind, will go a long way to cushion the police in the region greatly in their fight against crime.

Apsonic, one of the leading motorbike companies in Ghana, donated two (Apsonic 200 GY-3) motorbikes with helmets, 100 branded Police reflector jackets, 10 infra-red thermometer guns, as well as 4 Apsonic branded umbrellas to the Northern Regional Police command.

Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosah Bonga expressed his profound gratitude to Apsonic company for the kind gesture.

He promised that the motorbikes will be used judiciously in combating crime in the region.

“The two motorbikes they have donated will indeed enhance our work in fighting crime. Robberies and other criminals prefer using motorbikes in recent thanks and it is not easy to use a vehicle to chase armed robbers on a motorbike,’’ he stated.

COP Timothy Yoosah Bonga appealed to other organisations, institutions, and individuals to emulate the kind gesture of Apsonic Company and come to the aid of the Police Service with similar donations.

He revealed that the Northern Regional Police Command is planning to roll out a motorbike squad, which will extend patrols in the districts to combat crimes. Hence, the need for more motorbikes in the Service.

This donation and many others form part of Apsonic Company’s corporate social responsibility, which has been of great impact to the welfare of society.