Akatsi South: Assemblyman donates to Logotey, Ahlihadzi, and Lawui Schools

Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, the Assemblymember for the Wute electoral area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has donated GHS3000 worth of School uniforms to pupils of the Lawui, Logotey, and Ahlihadzi Schools, in his Electoral area.

Presenting the items to the schools, Mr. Akpabli, who is also the CEO of Enam lottery, said the donation forms part of his personal commitment to enhance teaching and learning in the schools and motivate other stakeholders to contribute to the development of the schools.

He advised the students to study hard to obtain higher grades to encourage other benevolent persons to assist them go higher.

Hon Wisdom Akpabli, who is an old student of Lawui D/A Basic school appealed to parents in his electoral area to prioritize the education of their ward.

He implored other stakeholders especially the government of Ghana, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, and other benevolent organizations to support schools in his electoral area.

The head-teachers of the schools who received the items on behalf of the school, PTA and chiefs expressed their gratitude to Mr. Akpabli Wosdom and pleaded with other well-meaning Ghanaians and non-governmental organizations to assist the schools.

The head-teacher for lawui D/A Basic School speaking to this reporter asked parents to guide their children once they come home from school rather than allowing them to engage in other activities that affect their studies.

The head- Teachers for Logotey and Ahlihadzi D/A basic Schools also appealed to the government to extend the School Feeding Programme to the schools in the area.

“Due to the absence of school feeding in our schools, we have lost most of our children to other schools who enjoy school feeding. This affected enrolment in our Schools. We need the government to intervene," he emphasized.