ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.07.2021 Social News

Akatsi South: Assemblyman donates to Logotey, Ahlihadzi, and Lawui Schools

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Akatsi South: Assemblyman donates to Logotey, Ahlihadzi, and Lawui Schools
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, the Assemblymember for the Wute electoral area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has donated GHS3000 worth of School uniforms to pupils of the Lawui, Logotey, and Ahlihadzi Schools, in his Electoral area.

Presenting the items to the schools, Mr. Akpabli, who is also the CEO of Enam lottery, said the donation forms part of his personal commitment to enhance teaching and learning in the schools and motivate other stakeholders to contribute to the development of the schools.

He advised the students to study hard to obtain higher grades to encourage other benevolent persons to assist them go higher.

Hon Wisdom Akpabli, who is an old student of Lawui D/A Basic school appealed to parents in his electoral area to prioritize the education of their ward.

He implored other stakeholders especially the government of Ghana, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, and other benevolent organizations to support schools in his electoral area.

The head-teachers of the schools who received the items on behalf of the school, PTA and chiefs expressed their gratitude to Mr. Akpabli Wosdom and pleaded with other well-meaning Ghanaians and non-governmental organizations to assist the schools.

The head-teacher for lawui D/A Basic School speaking to this reporter asked parents to guide their children once they come home from school rather than allowing them to engage in other activities that affect their studies.

The head- Teachers for Logotey and Ahlihadzi D/A basic Schools also appealed to the government to extend the School Feeding Programme to the schools in the area.

“Due to the absence of school feeding in our schools, we have lost most of our children to other schools who enjoy school feeding. This affected enrolment in our Schools. We need the government to intervene," he emphasized.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
BoG hospital officially opened to the public
09.07.2021 | Social News
1795 Bibles discovered in Akyem Bansu
09.07.2021 | Social News
Lead Investigator in Canadian girls’ kidnapping case reported dead
09.07.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man shoots himself at Akyem Hweakwae after murdering ex-wife
09.07.2021 | Social News
Prof. Antwi Danso unhappy with political heads turning to military in emergencies
09.07.2021 | Social News
Bono Region: Man butchered by Evangelist in Kotokrom
09.07.2021 | Social News
Prof. Antwi Danso decries use of military by REGSEC, DISEC in emergency situations
09.07.2021 | Social News
Pantang Hospital staff back to work today
09.07.2021 | Social News
Wa: ‘Demoting reckless soldiers commendable, but not punitive enough’ – Rashid Pelpuo
09.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line