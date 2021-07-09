ModernGhana logo
BoG hospital officially opened to the public

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) Hospital has officially been opened for commercial use.

The establishment of the hospital can be traced to a vision by the governor of the Bank of Ghana in 1987 to serve the growing numbers recorded at the Bank Clinic.

However, the change in governments over the years led to the delay in the completion of the hospital.

Taking over the new management of the bank of Ghana in 2017, the current governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, inherited three hospital projects at different stages of completion.

The 65-bed capacity hospital is estimated to cost 80 million Euros.

79202160603-m6htl8w331-bank-of-ghan-opening-2.jpeg

79202160603-uypcsgfrrm-bank-of-ghan-opening-3.jpeg

The governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison says the hospital will be of good use to the public.

“This was expected to expand the infrastructural gains of the hospital and adequately cater for the growing population, provide quality healthcare services and create a congenial environment.”

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who was at the commissioning of the hospital, said the hospital will complement Government's effort at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“What we have done here, as I said, will complement the government's efforts. We have done a roadmap to ensure that we achieve Universal Health coverage by the year 2030 as anticipated. Ghana seems to be a little bit ahead of achieving the UN project. In our roadmap we are talking about giving care affordably, easy access, getting hospitals closer to people and that is what drives the President's agenda 111 that is trying to put up hospitals where people are situated.”

79202160604-g30n1r5edx-bank-of-ghan-opening-5.jpeg

79202160604-0e72ylkxwr-bank-of-ghan-opening-4.jpeg

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah lauded the project, noting the ultramodern edifice will reduce the seeking of medical care abroad.

“By the opportunity that this Hospital offers to the ordinary Ghanaian to receive the best of healthcare facility in our country, a facility of Global standard. One issue that this country has been grappling with is sometimes when leaders have to be flown out of our country to receive certain standards of health attention, and we believe that the BoG hospital has come such an important time to solve that.”

