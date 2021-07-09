ModernGhana logo
A/R: Notorious armed robber grabbed at Tepa

A notorious armed robber has been arrested at Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Emmanuel Kofi Oko Afari, has been involved in series of robberies within the Ahafo Ano Police Division in the Ashanti Region.

Some items retrieved from him included three single barrel guns, 17 mobile phones, two hunter’s torchlights and an unregistered Apsonic motorbike.

The Police have cautioned his accomplices to turn themselves in or risk being caught soon.

They further pleaded with the general public to volunteer and assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of his accomplices.

