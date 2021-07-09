E/R: Man shoots himself at Akyem Hweakwae after murdering ex-wife

A man identified as Yaw Asare, has shot himself to death at Akyem Hweakwae in Birim North District in the Eastern Region after allegedly murdering his ex-wife, Abena Agatha.

The man, aged 37, according to information gathered invited his ex-wife to his room under false pretense on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

After receiving the ex-wife, Yaw Asare out of nowhere pulled out a single barrel gun and shot the ex-wife in her chest at close range.

Unclear if everything was planned to detail, he subsequently committed suicide by shooting himself to death with the same gun.

Speaking to Starr News, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who is the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command disclosed that his outfit received the disturbing news about the incident at about 11:20GMT.

Detectives dispatched to the scene discovered the bodies of the two lying in a pool of blood in the room.

In addition, a single barrel gun and spent shell conceived in the gun’s chamber was seen close to the bodies.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the single barrel gun allegedly used to commit the act will be sent for ballistic examination as part of the investigation.

He said the bodies were conveyed to Abirim government hospital where they were medically declared dead by Dr. Atta Larbi Sakyi.

The bodies have subsequently been taken to the Mamaso Community Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

In the wake of recent murders involving married couples or divorced persons, women who are in abusive relationships, especially marriages are being urged to report to the Police or the nearest office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) before things escalate and the worst happens.