Prof. Antwi Danso unhappy with political heads turning to military in emergencies

A member of the ministerial committee currently probing the Ejura disturbances, Prof. Vladmir Antwi Danso, has expressed concern about the inclination of regional and District security heads to immediately call on the military during emergencies.

According to him, the resolve of the council chairpersons to quickly involve the military in local protests should be reconsidered.

He made the remarks when the MCE for Ejura/Sekyeredumase, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, appeared before the committee on Thursday, July 9, 2021.

Prof. Antwi Danso insists that the practice, if not checked immediately, will affect the country greatly in the near future.

“I am so worried about how we handle emergencies in Ghana with political heads just calling in the military anytime. So whether it is NPP, NDC or CPP, we will still use the same modus operandi and call in the military when there is a problem.”

“So during the NDC’s tenure, the same scenario is there, and in the time of the NPP too, the same thing is being done. You call them [military,] they come and cause mayhem”

Meanwhile, some residents of Ejura and victims of the shooting incident are expected to appear before the committee later this morning.

The family of Ibrahim Muhammed whose death sparked the protest has however written to the committee to decline their participation, although they were expected to appear today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

---citinewsroom