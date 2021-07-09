ModernGhana logo
09.07.2021

Bono Region: Man butchered by Evangelist in Kotokrom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A man identified as Kofi Baah has been butchered to death at Kotokrom in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region to death by Famous Atsu, an Evangelist.

The deceased, 36-years-old was sent to his death on Thursday, July 8, by the Evangelist, 35 years of age.

According to information gathered from 3news.com, the victim, popularly known in the town as ‘Me Bro’, a mason by profession, was found dead in a pool of blood in a gutter.

It is understood that the suspect, Evangelist Famous Atsu, was also later found armed with a blood-stained saw inside the victim’s room.

Having been subsequently arrested and taken to custody at the Sunyani Municipal Police Command, the Evangelist explained that he was only defending himself and ended up killing Kofi Baah.

Checks made at the time the body of the deceased was being retrieved revealed multiple saw wounds on the neck, the chest, head, and hands, according to police sources.

The body has now been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been detained at the police custody as the Police conduct a thorough investigation inter the case.

