Ejura killings: Ministerial Committee probe extended

Minister for Interior has extended the working period of the Ministerial Committee investigating occurrences at Ejura leading to the death of two persons during a street protest to 16 July, 2021.

The extension comes at the back of a request from the Justice Koomson Committee on the 7, of July.

The committee commenced its hearing on Tuesday 29 June, 2021 to investigate circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Ambrose Dery in a letter stated that “Your request for the extension on the working period from Friday 9th July, 2021 to Friday 16th July, 2021 is hereby approved."

Prior to the committee’s hearing, Security Analyst Dr. Ishmael Norman stated that the 10days ultimatum issued by the President was woefully inadequate.

Background

Residents of the town of Ejura had gathered on Tuesday 29, to protest the killing of Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed, a social media and member of the recent #FixTheCountry political and social protest movement, who was beaten to death by several unidentified people.

A joint force of the police and military intervened violently to quell the protest and two people died in the clashes.

A 16-year old boy shot during the disturbances has had his right leg amputated by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He’s among four persons who sustained gunshot wounds after two persons also died when the soldiers opened fire on protesters in Ejura.