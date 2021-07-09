Akufo-Addo commissions Pokuase interchange

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will today, Friday, July 9, 2021, commission the Four-Tier Pokuase Interchange.

The $94 million project is expected to ease vehicular traffic on the Accra to Nsawam highway.

The interchange connects Awoshie to Kwabenya, Kwabenya to Nsawam, Accra to Awoshie among others.

In an interview with Citi News, Resident Engineer of the interchange, Ing Kwabena Bempong, urged motorists to drive on the interchange with caution after it has been fully commissioned.

He also thanked for public for their cooperation during the construction.

“The project is substantially complete, and President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission it at 10am. The consultants and the contractors are grateful to the public for their patience during this three year period of construction with all the inconveniences that they experienced.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to warn motorists and especially pedestrians to use the interchange with caution.”

---citinewsroom