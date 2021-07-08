ModernGhana logo
Ejura probe: "We feel let down, real intent to uncover truth less certain" — Kaaka’s family refuse to testify

The family of the late Mohammed Ibrahim popularly called Kaaka who was killed in Ejura has said they will not testify in the ongoing public hearing into the causes of the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The family said they are unable to take part in the hearing because “events over the past few days, have left less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the ongoing inquiry.”

“As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” a statement issued by the Family said.

It continued, “We, the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, regret to formally notify you of our decision to not

participate in the ongoing public inquisition, which is purportedly concerned with the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021”.

“As you may be aware, we like many people in Ejura, welcomed and continue to appreciate the President’s decision to instruct you to inquire into the circumstances that led to indiscriminate killings of the people of Ejura by members of our military forces. We congratulate you on your decision to heed the call of civil society organizations to recuse yourself from the inquiry; and to set up a separate Committee of Inquiry.

“However, events over the past few days, have left less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the ongoing inquiry. As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence.”

