ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.07.2021 Headlines

Ejura: Youth threatened to burn hospital, so, bodies released without autopsy to save my life and staff – Doctor

Ejura: Youth threatened to burn hospital, so, bodies released without autopsy to save my life and staff – Doctor
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Medical Superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensah Manye said a postmortem could not be conducted on the bodies of two protesters who died from gunshots.

According to him, the youth threatened to burn down the hospital and its staff if the bodies were not released to them.

Dr Manye said because of the threat of arson by the youth, the bodies were released without a postmortem,

Appearing before the committee on Thursday, 8 July 2021, Dr Manye said the youth came to the hospital after the death of the two protestors to pick the bodies for burial.

He said he urged them to allow due process to be followed before the bodies could be released but they became agitated and threatened to burn down the hospital and beat him and his staff to death.

The doctor said he tried calling the police to come to the hospital during the threats but they could not come.

So, without hesitation, he released the bodies to the youth to forestall loss of lives.

When the committee asked Dr Manye whether the bullet wounds of the deceased were from short- or long-range gunshots, he said he was not a forensics expert but could tell that the bullets penetrated the victims from the back.

Dr Manye also indicated that one of the deceased, Abdul Nasiru Yusif, 25, died before he was brought to the hospital while the other victim, Muntala Mohammed, died 10 minutes upon arrival.

---classfm

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Nduom drags Hopeson Adorye, 2 others to court for defamation; demands GHS10m
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Azugu is now with IGP, no more with National Security – Interior Minister tells Parliament in answer to why he's still at post
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Abronye DC drags NPP to Supreme Court over salaries for presidential spouses
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Soldiers who brutalised Wa residents demoted, others detained – Nitiwul reveals
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Killed Ejura protesters were shot in the back – says Medical Superintendent
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Stop attacking MPs over car loan; they will pay back – Kate Addo
08.07.2021 | Headlines
Stop dumping used condoms, sanitary pads into toilets; they're choking our sewage pipes — Management of Law Court Complex warns staff
08.07.2021 | Headlines
‘I released deceased persons to angry Ejura youth to protect my life, staff’ – Doctor
08.07.2021 | Headlines
DVLA arrests 9 recalcitrant drivers along Spintex, Adjiringanor roads
08.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line