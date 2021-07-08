ModernGhana logo
08.07.2021 Social News

Ejura Killings: Conduct of military cruel, unacceptable – GBA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has described as cruel and unacceptable the actions of personnel of Security Agencies during the violence in Ejura recently.

Protesting residents of Ejura and security personnel [Police and Military] clashed on June 29, 2021, on the back of the death of social media activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed who was mobbed by unidentified assailants.

The violent incident left two persons shot dead by the military with several other protesters injured.

In a statement, the GBA has condemned the conduct of personnel of security agencies in recent times.

It added that the behaviour of the military personnel in Wa on the 1st of July was extremely unprofessional, offensive and reprehensible.

According to the GBA, “..the conduct of the personnel of the security agencies was cruel and unacceptable.”

The association insists that “Security Agencies must be professional in the discharge of their duties,” while adding that “Under no circumstances should they have subjected people to such brutalities.”

GBA adds that the rule of law must prevail at all times in the country.

Find below the release from GBA:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

