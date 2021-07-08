Reports of MPs car loans being free inaccurate; they'll pay back – Parliament

Parliament has described inaccurate reports suggesting that car loans for Members of Parliament will not be paid back.

According to the release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, the resources that would be made available to MPs will be paid back in full.

Government on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, laid before Parliament a $28 million interest-free facility for lawmakers to purchase vehicles financed by the National Investment Bank.

But some section of the public are kicking against the loan facility and lashing out at the MPs for continuously spending on luxurious cars at the time the economy is struggling and Ghanaians are suffering.

In a statement, the Parliamentary Service has stressed that “reports that suggest that the loan resources for the MPs are free are inaccurate and only add to the misconceptions that continue to affect the work of the Institution of Parliament.”

According to the statement, it might be high time the state covered the cost of purchasing vehicles for MPs to end the backlash from the public.

“Parliament is of the view, that given the negative reactions that greet the procurement of loans to purchase vehicles for Members of Parliament to perform their constitutional and statutory functions every four years, perhaps the time has arrived for the country to come to a determination on the matter of providing vehicles to enable MPs to perform their duties and responsibilities, the statement adds.

Find below the full release from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament: