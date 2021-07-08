Soldiers who brutalised Wa residents demoted, others detained – Nitiwul reveals

Three of the soldiers who brutalised some residents of Wa on July 1 have been demoted.

Eight other soldiers who were identified have been charged, tried and awarded 30 days each in detention by the disciplinary board of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Giving updates on the issue in Parliament on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul said “with the exception of the duty officer, all personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident have even charged, tried and appropriately punished”.

The Staff Sergeant has been reduced to Corporal rank, a Corporal has been reduced to Private rank and the Sentry on duty who was a Lance Corporal has been reduced to a Private.

Mr. Nitwul further noted that the duty officer will also face scrutiny.

“The trial of the duty officer, who is a Lieutenant, will, however, commence on or before Wednesday 14th July 2021.”

“All the above trials and punishments are without prejudice to the outcome of the subjects under various forms of investigation,” he said.

Mr. Nitiwul added that “the remaining soldiers who were also involved in the incident but not identified as brutalising officers will all be transferred out of the region immediately.”

—citinewsroom