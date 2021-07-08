ModernGhana logo
08.07.2021 Social News

W/R: Daboase Pragya, Aboboyaa riders deny using fried rice, Indomie to impregnate girls

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Riders of Pragya and Aboboyaa in Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region have denied allegations of using indomie and fried rice to lure young girls to bed.

In a recent engagement with reporters, the Tufuhene of Daboase in the Wassa East District, Nana Piabo IV accused riders of Pragya and Aboboyaa of being responsible for the rising teenage pregnancies in the area.

According to him, these riders use indomie and fast food to lure girls mostly fending for themselves, have unprotected sex with them, resulting in teenage pregnancy.

Speaking to Connect FM in an interview on Thursday afternoon, Fredrick Andam a leader of the riders has refuted the allegations while insisting that there is no truth in the claims of the chief.

“We have heard the news of claims that we are impregnating under-aged girls at Daboase and its environs. But it is not true that we are doing anything of a sort.

“I have not seen or heard any of our members impregnating anyone between the ages of 13 and 16 years,” Fredrick Andam noted.

The alarming issue has become a big problem for Nana Piabo IV.

He has urged parents to take care of their children especially young girls so that no one takes advantage of their situation to lure them to bed.

