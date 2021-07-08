ModernGhana logo
Stop dumping used condoms, sanitary pads into toilets; they're choking our sewage pipes — Management of Law Court Complex warns staff

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Management of the Law Court Complex in Accra has expressed its displeasure after retrieving used condoms, used sanitary pads, and other garbage in its sewage system.

Raising concern to what it describes as “improper disposal of waste” at the facility, the management of the Law Court Complex has charged the public to ensure the proper disposal of such items after using the facility.

“In recent times we have experienced blockages in our sewage lines as a result of the improper disposal of waste. Sachet water bags, used sanitary towels wrapped in polythene bags, used condoms, used paper hand towels were all found in the sewage lines,” part of a circular from the management of the Law Court Complex has said.

It adds, “Please take note that these items are to be disposed off by placing them in the dustbins provided in the washrooms.

“Let us all help to keep the Law Court Complex clean and safe.”

Below is the circular:

78202160201-1i840p4bbv-74b73d75-8e1b-49df-b0f5-3fb2b8bd9f95

