ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.07.2021 Poem

Nana Frema Busia: Of Salaried wives and the Presidency!

By Nana Afua Frema Busia
Nana Frema Busia: Of Salaried wives and the Presidency!
Listen to article

Dear God
Ghana is in a fist fight
The President and his Vice want to pay their wives
with Ghana as their tithe
to show their might is right
Are they husbands of straw? How raw?
Would this not be outright theft 
To increase national debt 
And cause varied strikes
And more youthful deaths
By disguised Police and soldiers without depth
who err for their crest?

Konkron Nyame a wo kron
you know biribiara that causes national pain
Are Committees fed on cocaine?
To support those who reign?
Is Governance for private gain?
And conspicuous disdain?
Please Help Parliament again
To sanity Regain.
Amen

More Poem
ModernGhana Links
Before the law
06.07.2021 | Poem
'Fired From Free Town'
30.06.2021 | Poem
A Foul Play
15.06.2021 | Poem
Whispers from the windows of SCOANS: The anatomy of the life and demise of T.B Joshua
08.06.2021 | Poem
Defending Mother Earth!
19.05.2021 | Poem
Gabriel Awuah Mainoo Eulogises His Mother On Mother's Day
08.05.2021 | Poem
Fix This Country
07.05.2021 | Poem
Death
26.04.2021 | Poem
More than a poem: A poem
22.04.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line