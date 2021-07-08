Nana Frema Busia: Of Salaried wives and the Presidency!

Listen to article

Dear God

Ghana is in a fist fight

The President and his Vice want to pay their wives

with Ghana as their tithe

to show their might is right

Are they husbands of straw? How raw?

Would this not be outright theft

To increase national debt

And cause varied strikes

And more youthful deaths

By disguised Police and soldiers without depth

who err for their crest?



Konkron Nyame a wo kron

you know biribiara that causes national pain

Are Committees fed on cocaine?

To support those who reign?

Is Governance for private gain?

And conspicuous disdain?

Please Help Parliament again

To sanity Regain.

Amen