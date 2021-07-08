Nana Frema Busia: Of Salaried wives and the Presidency!

Dear God
Ghana is in a fist fight
The President and his Vice want to pay their wives
with Ghana as their tithe
to show their might is right
Are they husbands of straw? How raw?
Would this not be outright theft
To increase national debt
And cause varied strikes
And more youthful deaths
By disguised Police and soldiers without depth
who err for their crest?
Konkron Nyame a wo kron
you know biribiara that causes national pain
Are Committees fed on cocaine?
To support those who reign?
Is Governance for private gain?
And conspicuous disdain?
Please Help Parliament again
To sanity Regain.
Amen
