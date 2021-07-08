ModernGhana logo
Suspects in murder of ‘Kaaka’ are not my bodyguards – Ejura MCE deny accusations

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura Sekyedumase Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has denied having any personal relationship with two suspects currently in police custody in connection with the murder of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho.

Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan, who are both suspects in the crime, are said to be the bodyguards of Mr. Mohammed Bamba.

But the MCE, in giving his testimony on the accounts of the violence recorded in the area last week, said the claims are false and that they were being perpetrated by some faceless persons who wanted to directly link him to the unfortunate murder of the social activist.

Mohammed Bamba told the commission that he only knows the two suspects as polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area who participate in party activities but has no direct relationship with them.

“I know them to be party members, and they are our polling station executives. That is how I know them. We don't have any personal relationship. Our relationship is [a] political relationship. I have one police guard,” he added.

