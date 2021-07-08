Ghana to host 2021 Africa Youth Conneckt Summit

Ghana is set to host the forthcoming Africa Youth Conneckt Summit on the theme; "Positioning the Youth to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Market".

The Summit seeks to bring about two thousand youth across the African Continent.

Ahead of the summit, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Yussif has inaugurated a Committee to take charge of the organisation and preparation.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports is the chairman of the Committee.

All things being equal, the Summit is expected to be held from the 11th to 13th October 2021. The Summit will focus on mentorship and how to empower African youth to meet and face the competitive global World.

The Summit will help the Ghanaian Youth to find business partners across the World. According to the chairman, this will promote African unity, trade, traditions, custom, and culture.

Making reference to the late Kofi Annan's saying that "Any society that does not succeed in tapping into the energy and creativity of its youth will be left behind," Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie says it is very imperative to tap the energies of the youth.

He added, "Undoubtedly, young people have the requisite skills, innovative ideas, and creativity to contribute immensely to Economic Growth and Development. They are very good at using new technologies and new media to make a significant impact globally. Ghana is poised to strategically positioned and psychologically prepared to make her youth the best among all disciplines."

Mr. Mustapha Yussif, the Minister of the Youth and Sports Ministry also made it clear that it is high time Africa rose in a positive way to empower her Youth in all spheres of life.

According to him, the African Youth is capable when allowed to showcase what they are capable of doing. He said there is no need to shroud the capability of the youth in this competitive World.

Key speakers of the Summit would be the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) who doubles as the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Rwanda, Paul Kagami, Mo Ibrahim, Dangote, and other barons of nobilities.

Some of the other members of the Committee include Akosua Asaa Manu, National Youth Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah, National Youth Authority, Theodora Williams Anti, Ga Youth Federation, Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kenneth Annang, Ministry of Youth and Sports.

All covid 19 protocols would be strictly observed.