We're protecting census officials to discharge their assigned duties - Winneba Police Commander

The Winneba Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta has said his men were seriously working day and night to ensure the safety of Census Officials and the people in the communities to ensure incident free Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise.

According to him, safety measures had been put in place to ensure the success of the 11-day exercise in the vicinity.

Addressing supervisors, enumerators, opinion leaders and other stakeholders at Winneba recently, Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta disclosed that his outfit was leaving no stone unturned to protect enumerators and residents in the various communities against any unlawful activities contrary to the laws of the land.

He mentioned that the police were collaborating with the Municipal and District Security Committees, Nananom, Assembly Members, Groups and Associations for the smooth running of the national exercise.

"We have given out our vital numbers as well as personal ones and email addresses for the public to contact us for any eventualities.

"Additionally, we have created WhatsApp platforms and other social media accounts for informants and Patriotic individuals to prompt the police and other security agencies on anything that may disturb this all-important National Exercise."

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta encouraged people in the vicinity to involve themselves in the programme saying it was going to enhance infrastructure development in their communities and the country as a whole.

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo in a separate interview with this reporter noted that all bottlenecks to the exercise had been resolved.

He noted that boundary issues with other sister Assemblies such as Agona West and Effutu Municipalities have been settled amicably leading to smooth running of the Population and Housing Census exercise in the district.

" Let me thank Nananom, Assembly Members, Civic Society Organizations and individuals for their involvement in the 2021 Population and Housing Census exercise, so far so good."

Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, a Census Official for Gomoa Esikuma and Mr. Samuel Eshun, an Enumerator at Gomoa Osamkrom respectively assured that Gomoa Central District would get cleaner sheets after the 11day exercise.