08.07.2021 Social News

14-year-old loses both legs as his brother unknowingly switches on electric chainsaw

By Dominic Kojo Blay || Contributor
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 14-year-old Collins Ampong has had both legs chopped off by a sawmill machine in Asankra-Breman in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The incident is said to have happened when the boy and his 11-year-old junior brother were playing on a local sawmill machine around 4 pm on Monday, July 5, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, on that fateful day, the victim was seen sitting close to the cutting edge of the machine when his 11-year-old brother unknowingly started the sharp-blade device which slashed both legs instantly.

The 11-year-old started calling for help from residents.

The loud cry drew the attention of the owner of the machine who was within the vicinity.

He rushed to the scene and saw the 14-year-old with both legs chopped off with blood oozing profusely.

He immediately rushed the victim to the Asankragua Catholic Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

But doctors at the hospital have advised that the boy be transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for surgery and further treatment.

