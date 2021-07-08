Man who killed wife over misunderstanding dies after taking poison

A 46-year-old man who is reported to have killed his wife, Adiza Ibrahim, over a misunderstanding at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region, has also died.

The suspect, Kwesi Kumi, died while on admission at the Apam Government Hospital after taking in a substance suspected to be poison.

Police say he died around 8.00 pm on July 7, 2021, and his body has since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary pending further action.

An earlier report received by Citi News indicated that the suspect locked his wife in the room after stabbing her and bolted, leading to her death.

He was later arrested and put on admission at the Apam Government Hospital when it was realized that he had taken in a poisonous substance.

The couple was said to have had some misunderstanding leading to the incident.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer, DRS Irene Oppong, urged the public to report cases of domestic violence to the police for action.

“Police want to use this opportunity to appeal to the public that there is a unit within the Ghana Police Service called the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and the main objective is to handle all cases of domestic issues in relationships and marriages.”

“So we are encouraging all especially to report cases of domestic violence, and there are other services of support that could be given out to them, such as counselling.”

