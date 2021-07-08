Man arrested for stabbing wife to death

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife, Adiza Ibrahim, to death at their home in Breman Asikuma in the region.

According to a report by the police, a misunderstanding between the couple resulted in the husband stabbing the wife.

The suspect is said to have locked the deceased in a room after the incident and bolted.

The body of the wife has been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Speaking to Citi News, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, DRS Irene Oppong, urged the public to report cases of domestic violence.

“Police want to use this opportunity to appeal to the public that there is a unit within the Ghana Police Service called the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and the main objective is to handle all cases of domestic issues in relationships and marriages.”

“So we are encouraging all especially to report cases of domestic violence, and there are other service support that could be given out to them such as counseling.”

The Sawla District Police Command on Thursday, May 27, 2021, arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the suspect, Kpeyiri Neiba, killed his 50-year-old cousin, Janet Ansaaku for refusing to marry him.

After gathering intelligence on the incident, the police proceeded to the crime scene and found the deceased with a deep cut on the head in a pool of blood.

---citinewsroom