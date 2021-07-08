Fence Pantang Hospital within 2 months – NLC tells Health Ministry

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Ministry of Health (MoH) to ensure the completion of a fence wall around the Pantang Hospital within two months beginning Thursday, July 8.

The Labour Commission made this order in a press statement issued on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

This order comes on the back of an industrial action embarked upon by the staff of the facility.

The staff began an indefinite strike on Monday, June 28, 2021, to protest the encroachment of the hospital’s lands and attacks on the workers by unknown assailants.

They insisted that they would not return to work until the hospital is 80% fenced.

Meanwhile, the NLC, after a meeting with the leadership of the staff, urged the Ministry of Health to construct the fence within two months while the Ministry of Interior provides security for the staff in the interim.

It also ordered the staff of the hospital to resume work immediately as the relevant institutions work on the other directives given.

“The Ministry of Interior, National Security and the Municipal Security Committee should provide Pantang Hospital with the requisite adequate security to ensure a working environment.”

The Ministry of Health must also “ensure the completion of the fence wall around the Pantang Hospital within two (2) from the date of this directive,” the NLC said in the statement adding that: “That MOH, Management of Pantang Hospital, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and a representative from National Security should hold a meeting with the Pantang Hospital to discuss the way forward.”

It concluded by saying that all “parties are to report to the commission on 4th August 2021.”

Below is the full statement from NLC:

