08.07.2021 Headlines

COVID-19: Achimota school locked down, ban visits for two weeks

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have partially lockdown the Achimota school in the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after 135 students tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19 on campus.

The school authorities have been directed not to allow anyone to visit the premises nor allow anyone to go out for the next two weeks.

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa has asked parents not to panic, assuring that measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the students.

“I want to assure the entire country, especially for parents who have their wards in Achimota that every measure has been taken to ensure that we contain the spread of the virus.”

The Director of Public Health at GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, in a Joy News interview also said day students of the school are supposed to stay at home for the next two weeks.

“We are not going to allow any visitation in the school for the next two weeks. The day students are going to be kept at home for the next two weeks, while those who are positive [for COVID-19] are going to be kept in isolation,” he said.

The GHS confirmed the detection of the highly contagious variant of Coronavirus – Delta, at the Achimota School, on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

TOP STORIES

